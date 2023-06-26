Mary Jane Sandstrom, age 94, died on Monday, June 19th, 2023 at the Butler House in Summerlin, Nevada.

She was born on May 31st, 1929 in Duluth, Minnesota to Thomas and Essie McDonald. Mary Jane was a 1947 graduate of Hermantown High School. She was very active in politics, volunteering and loved the outdoors. Mary Jane enjoyed many wonderful years at their cabin on Little Pequaywam Lake located in Two Harbors, Minnesota. She had many lifetime friends during their retirement years in Lake Havasu City, Arizona and Bethel, Alaska. Mary Jane is survived by her sisters, Joan Curry, Jeanette (Duane) Wick, Jean McDonald and brother Bud McDonald. Her sons, Steve (Beth) Sandstrom and Kent (Vicki) Kessler - Sandstrom, her daughters Sheryl (Stephan) Jones and Karen (Jay) Schmechel. She was also blessed with ten grandchildren and ten great grand children.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lloyd Sandstrom, sisters Judy and Joyce and brothers, Myron, Dan and John. Graveside services are planned for September of 2023 at Forest Hill Cemetery . She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.