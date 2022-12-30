Mary Harpet

Mary M. Harpet (Greco), 67, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital of Duluth. She was a lifetime resident of Duluth and married the love of her life Keith Harpet for 46 years. Mary is preceded in death by both parents, Dora and Paul Greco and one brother Joe Greco, son Matt Harpet and daughter Lisa Harpet. Mary is survived by her husband Keith and stepson Shane Harpet, one brother Anthony Greco and 5 sisters, Linda (Greg) Mattson, Jodie (Ira) Warlow, Carol Thai, Nancy Peterson, Joan Coyour, numerous Aunts, Uncles, Brother-in-law Duane (Arden) Harpet and Special Friends. Memorial Service at St. Joseph Catholic Church 151 W. Linden St. Duluth, MN Jan. 7, 2023 Visitation at 10:00 A.M. Service at 11:00 a.m.