Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Somppi was called home to the Lord on May 10, 2023 at the age of 86. Services for Betty are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday May 20, 2023 preceded by a rosary at 10:30 am at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 4901 East Superior Street, Duluth, MN 55804. A more detailed obituary can be found at www.cremationsocietyofmn.com.