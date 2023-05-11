Mary E. Grubb, 84, of Duluth, passed away peacefully with family by her side, Monday April 24, 2023. She was born in Duluth to James and Mary Evans, on September 26, 1938.

Lifelong Duluthian, Mary attended both public and parochial schools, graduating from Duluth Cathedral High School in 1956. She went on to attend St. Scholastica’s nursing program. In her early years, she worked for various doctors at the Duluth Clinic and PS Rudie Group.

In 1964, she married Charlie Grubb. Together they raised three girls. In the early 1970’s, they started Arrowhead Security Systems from the basement of their home. Together, they grew the business into the largest alarm company in Northern Minnesota, retiring in 2002. Alongside her husband, she enjoyed being a member of the Duluth business community, as well as enjoying activities connected with the Elks Club, Duluth Rotary Club 25, and Duluth Power Squadron, boating, camping, bowling, spending time on Lake Vermilion, and being a wife, mother, and grandmother.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, William Evans.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charlie; daughters, Jean (Rob) Stenberg, Lorie Grubb, Kathy (Justin) McAuliffe; grandchildren, Samantha (Sam), Adam, and Jenna; great-grandchild, Leighton and one on the way (in December); siblings, James (Rose) Evans, Ronald (Linda) Evans, Julianne (Greg) Czerniak; sister-in-law, Leslie “Butch” Evans; lifelong friends, Robert “Tom” and Barbara “Barbie” Bennett; numerous, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Beehive, and St Croix Hospice for their care and compassion.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 25th, 2023, at St. Michael’s Church in Lakeside, 4901 E. Superior Street with a 10AM visitation, 11AM Mass of Christian Burial and a luncheon to follow.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 218-727-3555, please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online guestbook.