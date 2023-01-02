Mary Anne Stebbins, 84 Silver Bay, died Sunday, January 1, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on Dec 29, 1938 to Rose and Albert Bleninger in Clements, MN. She graduated from Waubun High School in 1956 as the Salutatorian. In her senior year, she was one of few chosen in the state to win the Betty Crocker award for excellence in baking.

She met her lifelong partner DuWayne (Bud) Stebbins in Detroit Lakes, MN. They dated for a year and got married at Assumption Catholic Church in Callaway, MN on September 25, 1957. Mary Anne loved to garden, fish, camp, and bake; there were always chocolate chip cookies in the cookie jar. One of her favorite past times was working on crafts, she was a genius with a crochet hook and could conquer any pattern put before her. She loved making and giving holiday ornaments to her family and friends. She was an avid reader of books and also participated in volleyball, softball, was in a bowling league and was very active in working with the Girl Scouts. Although Mary Anne was talented in many areas, her greatest passions were her family, her Catholic faith and her volunteer work at the Minnesota Veteran’s Home and her decades working as a precinct judge.

In Mary Anne and Bud’s retirement years, they spent their winters in Mission, Texas. They often went out dancing and attended a variety of live entertainment programs. They went to many craft shows and spent hours playing games with their friends.

She is survived by her husband Bud of 65 years and four children: Michelle Stebbins of Duluth, Jodi Bradt (Stu) of St. Anthony, Kevin Stebbins (Darla) of Maplewood, Jennifier Tolo (John) of Saint Paul, 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Mary Anne was preceded in death by her parents: Rose and Albert Bleninger, brothers, Greg and George, and sister Elizabeth Moe (Ken) and three grand baby angels; Grace, Isabel and Gabriella Tolo.

Memorials preferred to the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Silver Bay.

Visitation will be from 9 AM until the 10 AM service on Monday, January 9, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Silver Bay. Burial will be in the Minnesota Veteran’s Cemetery, Saginaw. To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.