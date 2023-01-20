Mary Anne Dolan, 72, of Duluth passed away January 11, 2023. She was born on April 21, 1950 in Arlington, VA to Marion H. Fahrner and Col. Paul G. Dolan.

Mary grew up in many places as her Air Force family moved around the country, eventually settling in Duluth. She worked as a secondary school teacher. She was a devout Catholic and spent many years active with the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary in Duluth. She loved writing and poetry, reading every book she could find, painting, and spending time in the outdoors at her cabin with her entire family and dogs.

Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Grace (Douglas) Beekmann of Duluth; William (Carolyn) Dolan of Chicago, IL; Paul (Joan) Dolan, Jr. of St. Charles, MO; Walter Thomas (Linda) Dolan of Millsboro, DE; and John David (Kathy) Dolan of Casper, WY.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years Steven A. Linne; son Paul Dolan-Linne; niece Emily (Adam) Huneke; nephew Christopher (Christina) Beekmann; and many nieces, nephews, and their children; all of whom she cherished deeply.

A private memorial mass will be said for her at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary.