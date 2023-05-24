Mary Ann Verzich

Mary Ann was born on January 10, 1957, and passed at age 66. She grew up in Brookston, Minnesota, and graduated from Albrook High School in 1975. She lived her life in dedication to her family, her friends and serving others. She enjoyed her cabin in Webb Lake, Wisconsin, and spending time with family and friends. She was a consummate professional caregiver, working at Chris Jensen Nursing Home, Miller Dwan Burn Center, St. Luke’s Hospice Care, among other facilities, but also applied her artistic skills by creating and selling pottery at her former Dirty Girlz studio in downtown Duluth.

She battled Addison’s disease for over 30 years and died peacefully of natural causes on May 22, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her father William Wilton, and is survived by her mother Lizbeth Lincoln, her two sons Kristopher Grigg and Jason Grigg, her daughter Gabrielle Scott and their fathers David Grigg and William Scott.

She is also remembered by her siblings Phyl Wilton, Roger (Dianne) Anderson, Glen (Barbara) Anderson, Terry (Shari) Anderson, Amy (Eric) Holte, Cheryl Lind and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a celebration of life held at Pike Lake Golf and Beach Club on June 3, 2023, visitation starting at 4 p.m. and a celebration at 5 p.m. with light food to follow until 7 p.m.