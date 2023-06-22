Mary Ann Troumbly, 96, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Coleraine, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Oak Hills Assisted Living in Grand Rapids.

She was born on April 29, 1927, to Pete and Anna Stephanoff. She was raised by Sam and Mary Colarich in Coleraine, MN. She lived in Coleraine for 87 years until she moved to Grand Rapids in 2014. She graduated from Greenway High School in 1945. She then attended Itasca Junior College in 1946. In 1947 she married the love of her life, Vernon (Bucko) Troumbly. They had been married for a remarkable 74 years.

Mary Ann was a caring woman who had a big heart. She was a very sociable person and loved getting together with family and friends. She enjoyed going to both her grandkids and great-grandkids events and sporting activities. She was involved in many activities herself such as being on the Coleraine Log Church Committee, the Greenway High School Auditorium Committee, and the PTA at Greenway High School. Additionally, she helped at the Bovey Bowling Alley in the 40s and 50s when it was owned by her husband. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels for 20 years. She loved to play bridge and was a part of the “31 club” for over 50 years. Mary Ann also loved to golf and travel especially to Las Vegas, California, and Arizona.

Mary Ann lived her life to the fullest and was a kindhearted, generous, and charismatic person.

Her parents, Pete and Anna Stephanoff and Sam and Mary Colarich, her husband Vernon “Bucko” Troumbly, an infant son, siblings George Colarich, Paul (Helen) Colarich, and Helen Colarich preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Patricia (Steve) Johnson, Pamela Troumbly, William (Mary) Troumbly, Susan (Tim) Kolquist, and Jim (Carla) Troumbly; 11 grandchildren, Danielle (Jason) Lausted, Sarah (Brett) Keisel, Melissa (Joe) Jorgenson, Karissa (Eric) Albrecht, Cody (Sara) Johnson, Tony (Tania) Troumbly, Brett (Jen) Kolquist, Trissany (Tom) LaDean, Blake (Ivy) Kolquist, Jaime Troumbly, and Jordan Troumbly; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Betty, Barb, and Jeanette Troumbly; and many nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Coleraine, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. There will be a luncheon served after the service. Arrangements by Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.

To leave an online condolence, visit their website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.

Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.