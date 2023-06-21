Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mary Ann Troumbly

Published June 21, 2023 at 10:17 AM

Mary Ann Troumbly, 96, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Coleraine, died Saturday, June 17,  2023, at Oak Hills Assisted Living in Grand Rapids.

Her parents, Pete and Anna Stephanoff and Sam and Mary Colarich, her husband  Vernon “Bucko” Troumbly, an infant son, siblings George Colarich, Paul (Helen) Colarich, and  Helen Colarich preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Patricia (Steve) Johnson, Pamela Troumbly, William  (Mary) Troumbly, Susan (Tim) Kolquist, and Jim (Carla) Troumbly; 11 grandchildren, Danielle  (Jason) Lausted, Sarah (Brett) Keisel, Melissa (Joe) Jorgenson, Karissa (Eric) Albrecht, Cody (Sara)  Johnson, Tony (Tania) Troumbly, Brett (Jen) Kolquist, Trissany (Tom) LaDean, Blake (Ivy)  Kolquist, Jaime Troumbly, and Jordan Troumbly; 18 great-grandchildren; sister in-laws, Betty,  Barb, and Jeanette Troumbly; and many nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Mary  Immaculate Catholic Church in Coleraine, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. There will be a  luncheon served after the service. Arrangements by Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation  Services.

Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.