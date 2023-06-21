Mary Ann Troumbly, 96, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Coleraine, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Oak Hills Assisted Living in Grand Rapids.

Her parents, Pete and Anna Stephanoff and Sam and Mary Colarich, her husband Vernon “Bucko” Troumbly, an infant son, siblings George Colarich, Paul (Helen) Colarich, and Helen Colarich preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Patricia (Steve) Johnson, Pamela Troumbly, William (Mary) Troumbly, Susan (Tim) Kolquist, and Jim (Carla) Troumbly; 11 grandchildren, Danielle (Jason) Lausted, Sarah (Brett) Keisel, Melissa (Joe) Jorgenson, Karissa (Eric) Albrecht, Cody (Sara) Johnson, Tony (Tania) Troumbly, Brett (Jen) Kolquist, Trissany (Tom) LaDean, Blake (Ivy) Kolquist, Jaime Troumbly, and Jordan Troumbly; 18 great-grandchildren; sister in-laws, Betty, Barb, and Jeanette Troumbly; and many nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Coleraine, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. There will be a luncheon served after the service. Arrangements by Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.

To leave an online condolence, visit their website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.

Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.