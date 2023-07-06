We regret to announce the passing of Mary Ann Pelto, 91, of Duluth, MN on July 2, 2023 after a short illness.

Mary Ann was born in DULUTH on January 21, 1932 to Herman Karimo and Erma Pelto. Mary Ann was a strong personality, known for her warm heart, outgoing nature, and love of animals. She leaves a wide range of friends and “family”, both locally and across the country. She will be greatly missed.

Services will be held on Monday, July 10th at the Forest Hill cemetery. Visitation will be at 11 AM with a service at noon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth.