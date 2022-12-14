Mary Ann (Grigal) Kwapick of Lakewood Township, died suddenly Friday, December 9, 2022 at her residence with her loving husband at her side. She was born in Virginia, MN to Charles and Frances Grigal.

Mary Ann was a graduate of St. Luke’s Nursing program and worked as a Registered Nurse at the St. Luke’s Dialysis Unit and also as a public health nurse. Most recently, Mary Ann worked at Duluth Plumbing in their office. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Mary Ann helped raise two wonderful stepdaughters. She enjoyed traveling to California to visit relatives and to Mexico for vacations, gardening and spending time with family and friends. She was a wonderful cook and baker, always adding her special touch on gourmet recipes. Mary Ann and Jim lost their furry companions, Sophie and Walter in just the last two weeks. She was a supporter of Animal Allies Humane Society.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her mother-in-law, Donna Kwapick. Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 31 years, Jim; stepdaughters, Shelly (Matt) Reichert of Coleharbor, ND and Anne (Sam) Rothstein of Ames, IA; a brother, Charlie (Linda) Grigal of Virginia, MN; three grandchildren, Madelyn (Ryan), Alexandra (Eric) and Charles; her father-in-law, Tim Kwapick of Duluth; her sister-in-law, Deb (Ken) Taylor of Twig, MN; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses who cared for Mary Ann over the last few years, and the first responders who did their best to help her on Friday.

Visitation 10 am until the 11 am Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 19, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church 4901 East Superior St. Fr. William Fider officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Animal Allies, American Cancer Society or your favorite charity. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.