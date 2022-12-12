Mary Ann Fitzsimmons, age 86, of Duluth, passed away overnight Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Heritage Haven. She was born December 23, 1935, in Duluth, MN to George and Esther (Erickson) LaFlamme. Mary Ann was a 1953 Duluth Denfeld graduate. She married James Francis Fitzsimmons on June 4, 1955. She was a devoted mother who loved unconditionally. She has left us with many special family memories and will be forever in our hearts. Mary Ann was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; and sisters Dorothy Carlson and Maxine Sykes. She is survived by her six children, Steve (Carole) of Eden Prairie, Jim (Wendy) of Stillwater, Cathy (Larry) Deeney of Maple Grove, Gary (Kris) of Champlin, Scott (Sue) of Duluth, and Anne (Dave) Thoreson of Duluth; 18 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; and her sister, Grace Nesgoda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held with the family. Burial in Oneota Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Heritage Haven, 3044 Morris Thomas Rd., Duluth, MN in grateful recognition of their loving care given during the last few years of her life. Arrangements by Williams-Lobermeier-Boettcher Funeral Home. 3208 W. 3rd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.