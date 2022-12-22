Marvin J. Christensen, 73, of Silver Bay, MN and formerly of Durham, NC, died at his home Saturday, November 26, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda, daughter Audra (Craig) Leisdon, son Waylon (Lynn) Christensen, grandson Arlo Christensen, brother Arnold (Marsha) Christensen, sister Charlene (Mike) Ferrell and numerous nieces and nephews. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, sister, brother and a dear nephew. Marvin proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. A memorial service with military honors is planned for spring 2023.