Marvin Forbragd Sr.

Age 78, of Duluth passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023. He was born to Willis and Donna Forbragd on January 9, 1945 in Bagley, MN and lived there until he was 11 and moved to Minneapolis. That is where he grew up and started working for Augsburg Publishing House for 38 years. Marv and Sue married in 1976 and were married for 46 years. He retired to Duluth, MN and bought a dump truck and worked for another 18 years. He loved going fishing, snowmobiling and hunting with his grandson, Marvin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Donna Forbragd; daughter, Trudy Kaye; grandson, Daniel; siblings, Rose Breckon, Dewaine Forbragd, Joseph and John Forbragd, Gary Forbragd, Linda (Ed) Lenser, Michael Forbragd, and Marie Ann.

He is survived by his loving wife, Susan; his faithful buddy, Abby Kaye; children, Jody (Brad) Kane, Marvin (Mindy) Forbragd Jr.; grandchildren, Tony King, Sarah (Chaston) Richards, Lisa Maurer, Marvin (Marissa) Forbragd III, Nicholas Braaten, Tyler Forbragd, Danyelle Forbragd; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Korbin, Ellie, Caleb, and Ella; great-great grandchild, Bixley.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Waters of Life Lutheran Church, 6221 Rice Lake Rd, Duluth with a Visitation beginning at 10:00am. Private interment at Glen Haven Cemetery in Crystal, MN.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.