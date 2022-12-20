Martha Helen Kiero

Passed away at the Benedictine Health Center on December 14, 2022 at the age of 94. She was born on May 6, 1928 in Hibbing, MN to Kustaa and Josefiina (Kurki) Lahti. She married Wilho Kiero on February 17, 1949 and enjoyed 35 years of marriage until his passing. Martha worked for the city of Duluth for many years. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Lillian (Alex) Sorvari, Arvo (Lillian) Lahti, Lauri (Martha) Lahti, and Edwin (Marian) Lahti. Survived by children, Russell (Sheryl) Kiero and Sheila (Al) Farmer; grandchildren, Kirsten Farmer, Angela (Andy) Schmidt, Ryan Farmer and Eric Kiero; great-grandchildren, Evan and Nolan Kiero, Grant Rognes, Halle and Kate Schmidt; and many nieces, nephews and other family members. A Celebration of Life for Martha will be held in the spring. A special thanks to the Essentia Hospice Team and caregivers at Benedictine Health Center for their care. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 218-969-3123.