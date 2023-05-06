Martha Akervik, 98, Duluth, formerly of Winston-Salem, NC, died on May 5, 2023. She was born February 15, 1925, in Becker County, MN to John and Alina (Luukkonen) Morson. Martha graduated from Menahga High School and moved to Duluth, where she met and married Norman W. Akervik. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage before his passing in 2014. While living in Winston-Salem, Martha was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman; and granddaughter, Kelly. Martha is survived by sons, Gregory of Fridley, MN, and Mark (Barb) of Duluth; four grandchildren, Jacob, LeeAnn, Erin, and Kris; and nine great grandchildren.

Private interment.