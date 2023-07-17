Marsha Fay Pearson, 79, died Friday, July 14, 2023. She was the daughter of Walter Sr. and Clare Sandberg and a graduate of Denfeld High School. She attended UMD where she met her husband, Ronald Pearson. Marsha was a homemaker and active member of Concordia Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Ron; daughters, Katie Pearson (Brandon Skaj), Debbie Dando (Aaron); grandchildren, Annika and Dane; brother, Walt Sandberg (Erminie); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. memorial service Saturday, July 22nd in Concordia Lutheran Church, 2501 Woodland Ave. If so desired, memorials are preferred to Concordia Lutheran Church. Please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online guestbook. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth MN 55805, 218-727- 3555.