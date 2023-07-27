Marlys M. “Marcy” Burns (nee Evans) passed peacefully into eternal life on July 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Brookings, South Dakota on January 19, 1935, Marcy moved at an early age to her family’s farm in Flandreau, South Dakota. The farm did not have running water or indoor plumbing until she was thirteen, and Marcy often told stories of her spartan upbringing. She raised and sold pigs for pocket money as a teenager and attended a one-room schoolhouse. She graduated from Flandreau High School and received her teaching certificate from the University of South Dakota.

While at Flandreau High, Marcy met the love of her life, Charlie Burns, also of Flandreau. They married in 1956 and moved to Minnesota, where they lived happily for many years. Charlie and Marcy gave life and love to four children: Kathy, Jeff, Dan and Mark. A vocal “hockey mom,” Marcy could be heard loudly cheering on her boys at the rink and at the baseball fields. Her loving support continued far beyond those early years and endured to the end of her life. She was a fast friend; loving mother; doting grandmother and great-grandmother; and a rock to all in times both good and challenging.

Following Charlie’s passing, Marcy spent many years with family in Dell Rapids, South Dakota, and was instrumental, along with her sister Dee, in caring for her aging mother. Marcy was beloved by all who knew her, family and friends alike, and was quick to assist any in need. She spent her final years in Duluth, Minnesota, near two of her loving boys.

Marcy is predeceased by her parents, Lewis and Blanche Evans; her sister Delores Culhane; and her husband Charles Burns. She is survived by her four children: Kathy (Bill) Mosca; Jeff (Becky) Burns; Dan (Julie) Burns; Mark (Jen) Burns; thirteen grandchildren; and twenty-two great-grandchildren. All loved her. She will be missed dearly.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Marcy’s life at Saint Simon and Jude Church in Flandreau on Monday, July 31st at 1:00 p.m. Visitation before the services will commence at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Colman, South Dakota. Please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online guestbook. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.