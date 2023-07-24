Mark Rouleau, 49, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes in his West Palm Beach, FL home on June 28, 2023. Born in Duluth, MN, Mark was a 1993 graduate of Denfeld High School. After graduating from Connecting Point Information Technology Services he accepted a position as network engineer at Grand Portage Lodge and Casino. Within a few years he moved to Las Vegas where his technical expertise and entrepreneurial spirit led him to start his own business, iTech Las Vegas, in 2007. Loved by his customers, he was a charismatic, down to earth CEO in flip-flops who was always willing to help them any hour of any day.

From an early age, Mark had an independent streak and a passion for the water. In a high school vo-tech class he built a pumpkin seed boat that, on its maiden voyage, he steered through the Duluth shipping canal only to have it beach on Park Point - without his parents’ knowledge. For many years he was part of the Lake Mead boating community and yacht club and more recently he was building friendships within the South Florida fishing and boating community. This past spring, in spontaneous Mark fashion, he volunteered as a deckhand to deliver a yacht from the Florida Keys to New Jersey. His dream was to live on the water.

Mark loved hot food - the spicier the better, hiking, scuba diving and exploring the Las Vegas dunes on his RZR SxS. Mark’s sidekick, his cranky Jack Russell mix, Sonny, accompanied him on many trips and adventures, including a cross country trek from Las Vegas to Minnesota to reunite a missing dog with its family.

Mark is survived by his daughter, Bailie, his greatest blessing; her mother, Windy; parents, Pam and Bruce; sister Denise; brother-in-law, Peter; his iTech family; and many friends who consider him a brother. Mark was preceded in death by grandparents, Dorothy and Ernie, Bernice and Buck and Great Auntie Doris.

Mark was taken from us way too soon. He lived life fully and with intensity. He had a big heart and will be greatly missed. We will celebrate Mark’s life at Blacklist Brewery located at 206 E Superior St, Duluth, MN, on Friday, August 4th (6:30pm-8:30pm, tribute at 7pm). In honor of Mark’s memory, donations to the rescue group that was dear to him, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, in Kane County, Utah are greatly appreciated.