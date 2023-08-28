Mark R. Phillips

Mark Raymond Phillips, beloved husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin, brother-in-law, dog-lover, storyteller, public servant, strategic thinker, compassionate leader, economic and community developer and friend peacefully passed away in his sleep on August 23, 2023 at his home on Lake Vermilion in Tower, Minnesota, after spending the day enveloped in the love and caring support of his wife, kids, and Hospice angels.

Mark grew up in Eveleth where he was born on June 30, 1950 to William Raymond and Annie (Bennetts) Phillips. After graduating from Eveleth High School in 1968, he attended Gustavus Adolphus College for three years and then transferred to the University of Minnesota, Duluth, where he met his future wife, Patty Pocrnich, and graduated with a degree in Business Administration.

Mark was a visionary leader and a savvy dealmaker who worked tirelessly to balance financial benefit with positive community impact and whose professional legacy lives in the numerous improvements in the communities he served in Northeastern Minnesota and beyond. A recipient of the Economic Development Association of Minnesota’s Career Achievement Award, Mark had forty years of leadership experience in economic and community development. He served as Commissioner of the IRRRB for eight years under both Governors Mark Dayton and Tim Walz; Commissioner of the MN Department of Employment and Economic Development; Director of Corporate Relations at Minnesota Power (Allete); Director of Business Development at Kraus Anderson Construction; Vice President of Northeast Ventures Corporation; Vice President of Business Banking for Norwest Bank (Wells Fargo) in Virginia, and Director of Economic Development for the IRRRB. He also held leadership positions on corporate and non-profit boards, including the U of Minnesota Alumni Association National Board, UMD’s Labovitz School of Business, Northland Foundation of Duluth and the Virginia Foundation.

73 years young, Mark lived a good story and to quote him, “a wonderful life with no regrets.” He was a loving, family man who enjoyed every second spent with his adult children, grandchildren and granddogs. He had a huge circle of friends and was loved and respected wherever he worked. He had a lifelong love affair with Lake Vermilion and enjoyed boating and viewing its beautiful sunsets and sunrises, first as a young boy at his family’s cabin on Daisy Bay and later, at his cabin and then his retirement home on Frazer Bay.

Mark is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patty; daughter, Jessica and grandsons Vincent and Miles; son, Joe and granddog, Nacho; his sisters, Prudence Wirtz and Constance (George) Walters; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Mark and Suzanne (Wenstrom) Pocrnich and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family is grateful to Dr. Bret Friday, nurses and staff at Essentia Health-Virginia; Dr. Lance Pagliaro & Dr. Aaron Potretzke at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester; and Dr. Keith Peterson, nurses and staff at Essentia Health Hospice for their expertise, care and compassion.

A Celebration of Mark Phillips’ Life will be held at the Virginia Elks’ Club (220 N 5th Ave. W in Virginia, Minnesota) from 1 pm-4 pm on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

