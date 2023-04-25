Marjorie (Maggy) Morrow

Marjorie Morrow (Maggy), the youngest of five daughters born to Ray and Helen Morrow in Duluth, MN, died unexpectedly on April 13th in White Bear Lake, MN. Survived by her husband Joseph and two sons: Misha (Andrea) Morrow-Kraljic of Denver, CO and Max (Sophia) Morrow-Kraljic of Littleton, CO, and one granddaughter Dahlia Morrow-Kraljic of Littleton, CO; her four sisters Pauline (Bob Swanfeld) - Duluth, MN, Louise (Larry Nesbitt) - Edina, MN, Virginia (John Kelly) - Superior, WI, and Carol (Larry Bjorklund) - White Bear Lake, MN and many nieces and nephews called her Aunt Maggy.

A 1972 graduate of St. Cloud State University, MN, Maggy worked in Minneapolis for a few years. She married Joseph Kraljic in Sept.1977 enjoying 45 years of marriage. While living in Sioux Falls and raising their two sons, Maggy worked as a domestic abuse advocate and social worker. Upon retirement, Maggy and Joe moved to White Bear Lake, MN. Maggy was an avid gardener, enjoyed knitting, baking and reading. A private Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date.