Marilynn L. Norenberg

Marilynn passed away peacefully on May 16, 2023. She was beloved by many for her decades of dedication to Special Ed programs; she was passionate about playing competitive bridge, coaching Special Olympics, teaching Sunday school, tagging monarch butterflies, finding 4-leafed clovers, collecting antiques and shopping for bargains.

Marilynn will be remembered for her contagious smile, her willingness to help a neighbor, and her community spirit. She will be missed by her husband of nearly 68 years, Kenneth; children Karrie, John and Susan; nine grandchildren and one great grandson.

The family thanks the caring staff at St. Andrews Village. To honor them, memorials can be sent to St. Andrews Village memory Care Employee Enrichment; 240 East Ave; Mahtomedi MN 55115.