Marilyn Catherine Hoffman Christensen, 82, of Duluth, MN, passed away on August 17, 2023. She was born on January 8, 1941, in Buffalo, MN, to the late Helen Behrenbrinker and George Hoffman.

Marilyn was wife to Richard John Christensen for 54 years. She was also a beloved mother to her children Diana Duclos (Mike Haugh), Maria Christensen, and Darin (Jody) Christensen, two bonus daughters, Heidi (Sam) Ojibway and Bridgit Maruska and many grand and great-grandchildren.

Marilyn found joy in painting and writing poems. She also took the time to document her life story in her autobiography “When the Black Crow Circles,” leaving behind a legacy for future generations to cherish.