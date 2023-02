Marilyn Ann Pelto, 85, of Saginaw, passed away peacefully on Friday January 27, 2023, in St. Luke’s Hospital. She was born in Duluth to William and Edna Alvar on February 17, 1937. Marilyn loved to travel, camp, garden and spend time on or by the water. In her later years she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading and teaching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to read and play the piano. Her flower gardens and spending time with her family was her greatest joy. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lauren Alvar, sister Janet Pawlowicz, and a great-grandson Finnigan Kuemin. She is survived by her children Susan (Jeffrey) Sundin, Debbie (Tom) Kuemin, Carrie (Steve) Torgeson, and Steve (Sue) Pelto Sr., grandchildren Carly (Bob) Smith, Andie (Jake) Comnick, Kate (David) Ray, Michael (Rebekah) Kuemin, Sam (Drew) Scherber, Steph (Nate) Smith, Joelle (Patrick Everson) Bolos, and Steven Pelto Jr., 10 great-grandchildren, siblings Linda (Fred) Vacanti, and Ron (Christy) Alvar, and many nieces and nephews. Honoring Marilyn’s wishes no services will be held. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, Duluth, MN.