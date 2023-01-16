Marie Evelyn Peterson, 91, of Duluth, died Friday, January 13, 2023. She was born to Lillian and Harold Penkwitz on March 28, 1931 and grew up in Cedarburg Wisconsin where she was affectionately known as Pinky.

Marie retired from ISD709 after a career as a nurse’s aide working in many of the Duluth elementary schools. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to garden, “play in the dirt”, and listen to loud music. She was an avid reader and enjoyed quips, puns, quotes and just about anything to do with words. She was often found sipping a cup of tea and doing her crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her children Korby Peterson, Ann (Patrick) Clancey, Christopher Peterson and David Peterson; grandchildren Ian (Julie) Clancey, Brian (Antonia) Clancey, and Kelly (Jesse Fritz) Clancey and Ashley Feit; great-grandchildren Bentley Fritz, Hazel Clancey, Roy Clancey, Theodore Clancey and John Clancey; and many more.

At her request there will be no visitation or funeral services. Please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online guestbook. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805, (218)727-3555. Memorials to St. Luke’s Hospice Duluth, MN.