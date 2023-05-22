Marian E. Fox, 87, Silver Bay, died Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors.

She was born July 21, 1935 to Nick and Olga (Tuomisto) Virta in Duluth where she grew up and attended schools. She married Ernest Virgil Fox on April 6, 1956, and they made their home in Silver Bay since that time. Marian was employed as a nurse for many years at the Community Health Center in Two Harbors, and later at the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Silver Bay.

Marian was a member of Sychar Lutheran Church, where she took pride in caring for the gardens.

She enjoyed hummingbirds, and gardening, but her greatest joy was her family.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; and three sisters, Irma Lundorff, Velma Hicks, and Irja Hirvola.

She is survived by her children, Deb (Mike) Coleman, Cheryl (Karl) Pratt, Sandy Maselter, and Mark (Chris) Fox; grandchildren, Dan Maselter, Sarah Fitzgerald, Caryn and Ernie Fox; and great-grandchildren, Zoe and Tucker.

Services were held at Cavallin Funeral Home, followed by burial in Sawtooth Mountain Cemetery. To sign the online register book please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com