Maria Barlau, born January 19, 1942 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, died peacefully on May 29, 2023 in Duluth, MN, her home for close to 50 years. Maria was loved by many, and all that knew her. Her love of her children was unquestionable and considered her hundreds of nieces and nephews, her own. “Grandma” was an unwavering supporter of her grandchildren. Maria was a foster parent to 43 children over the years and many continued to feel her love and appreciation decades after leaving her home. Maria is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers and two sisters; many nieces and nephews; and the love of her life, Duane Barlau. She is survived by her daughter, Lucy Skurich and son, Michal Barlau, both of Duluth, MN; grandsons, Bradford and Matthew Skurich, both of Minneapolis, MN; granddaughter, Rachel Schultenover (Nathan) of Eden Prairie, MN; foster daughters, Shelly O’Neal of Minneapolis, MN, Kathy Markovich of Cloquet, MN and Patty Ramone of International Falls, MN. Her three younger sisters of Guadalajara, Mexico, countless nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends. The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to the St. Luke’s Hospital and Essentia Health neuro-trauma units and Solvay Hospice Center for their incredible care. Memorial Service will be on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation starts at 10:00 am with Mass at 11:00 am followed by a luncheon. A private internment to be held in Guadalajara next year. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.