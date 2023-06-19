Margy D. Salmela

Margy was born 7/10/43 and passed away 6/17/23. She was born in Eveleth, MN. Married and settled in Duluth, MN where she and Robert L. Salmela (deceased) raised their two children, son Robert (deceased) and survived by daughter Robyn Nelson.

Margy is also survived by her very precious mother Frances Lanyk and two very adored sisters. She was also close to her grandkids and loved her great-grandbabies. She had a close knit family whether related by blood or in the faith, she loved her whole family. She learned her love from serving her heavenly father Jehovah.

Memorial services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Meadowlands, MN Saturday June 24th 1pm. Zoom arrangements are available contact your local Hall for info.