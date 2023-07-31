Margot Klaber, born Ilse Margot Edith Ruth Liane Peritz, on January 30, 1925, in Hamburg, Germany- died on July 27, 2023, in Duluth, Minnesota.

Margot is a survivor: daughter of Alfred and Sophie Peritz, sister to Gerhart and Guenter, wife of Donald G. Klaber, mother to four children, Oma to eight grandchildren, and UrOma to ten great-grandchildren.

Margot grew up in Hamburg, Germany, with her brothers, Lutheran mother, and Jewish father. Being considered half-Jewish, the family experienced constant threats of arrest and deportation as they tried to remain invisible to the Nazi Party supporters. The family survived the firebombing of Hamburg by throwing incendiary bombs off the roof of their home. She spent the final months of the war in a prison that served as a concentration camp after being arrested for involvement with a Quaker youth group in her resistance to the war. The German government never acknowledged her unjust imprisonment. It was something that troubled her throughout her life.

In 1947, Margot immigrated to Sweden and New York City. There she met, befriended, fell in love, and married a dashing young British Army officer, Donald G. Klaber, who also happened to be German. After they married, they moved to Chicago, IL. In 1958, they moved to Duluth, MN, to open a co-op grocery store and raise their family.

Margot and Don were social activists. They were founding members of Duluth’s chapter of the NAACP, helped establish the Duluth/Superior Quaker Meeting, were active in the DFL, and strongly opposed all war and militarism.

In 1966, Margot completed coursework and became a St. Luke’s Hospital surgical technician. She was a respected member of the hospital’s surgical staff and developed such high regard that a private orthopedic practice attempted to hire her away.

With Don at her side during their later years, there were trips to Europe and cruises to warm waters. They traveled with grandchildren throughout the U.S. and Canada. Margot loved puzzles, knitting, sewing, baking, pottery, carpentry, DIY, weeding, shoveling, giving and receiving back rubs, wind-up toys, gummi bears, ice cream, music, and time with the beautiful family she helped build. She did not like pasta.

We will remember Margot for her strength in body, spirit, and mind; her warmth; her hard work; and her belief that it is only through kindness, charity, and genuinely listening to each other that humankind survives and thrives.

Margot is survived and cherished by her four children, eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren: John (Lynn) Klaber; Dori (Steven) Bond; Cathy Klaber-Hartl (Bob Hartl); Nancy Klaber (Gary Nathan). Grandchildren: Megan Holleran (Philip), Allison Hartl (Matt Edling), Matthew Klaber, Kyle Hartl (Jessica), Jeanette Plumb (Jonny), William Bond (Maribeth), and Caroline and Julia Nathan. Her brother Guenter Peritz, her nephew Curtis Peritz, and close cousins Aki and Remy Peritz also survive her.

The family would like to thank the Alzheimer’s Association, The Victory Chorus, and the staffs at St. Croix Hospice and BeeHive Homes.

A private celebration of life is planned for the Spring.

Margot Klaber: Link to Human Fabric of Duluth Interview https://www.facebook.com/252943818536914/posts/pfbid0MiqJ6EdSE2tyStYNkH9PhbX7M2qgkNfNXXXY69DcNUmYMQS35imVddsMucPQxAVql/?mibextid=r5uJeJ