Margery E. Dahl, age 85, of Cloquet, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Diamond Willow. She was born August 10, 1937, in Scanlon, MN, the daughter of Hans and Mildred (Dalbec) Olsen. Margery graduated from Cloquet High School in 1955 and was united in marriage to John Dahl on August 30, 1958. She was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Margery loved camping, especially at the Corp of Engineers Campground at Cross Lake. She also enjoyed going to craft shows, and shopping.

Margery was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Arlene St. Germain, Lois Ziehl, Tom Olsen, and Janet Maki. She is survived by her husband, John “Jack” Dahl; children John (Amy) Dahl, and Denise (Pete) Hill; grandchildren, Alexis Woods, Kelsey (Anthony Podominick) Woods, Joshua Dahl, Samatha (Matt) Kohne; step-granddaughter, Brittni Shelton; great- grandchildren, Abigail, Adeline, Thomas; step-great-grandchildren, Aiden, Jase, Reed, and Lucas; special niece, Sandy (Jim) Frear; sisters-in-law, Colleen Thorman and Nancylee Olsen; brother-in-law, Steve Dahl; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. Memorial Service at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet, followed with a luncheon in the fellowship room. Spring inurnment will be at Old Calvary Cemetery.