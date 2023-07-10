Margaret “Terry” Bahl, long time resident of Duluth passed away on July 1, 2023 at Edgewood Vista in Hermantown MN surrounded by her family and friends. Terry was born in The Pas, Manitoba Canada on 1/22/194 to Ernest and Evelyn Jebb. Terry worked as an LPN in Canada, Nevada, Michigan and Oregon in her younger years. She attend The Pas Indian Band Day School, OCN; Sacred Heart Day School, The Pas; Sturgeon Landing (Guy Hill) Indian Residential School, Sask. Canada; Margaret Barber Collegiate, The Pas and Central School of Practical Nursing. Terry married Donald Bahl in Sioux Lookout, Ont. on September 17, 1960. Terry and family were longtime members of St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church in Morgan Park; Terry dedicated many many years to working with the Duluth Special Olympics and was awarded as Minnesota Special Olympics Family of the Year in 1986. Terry worked and volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul Society on Central Ave.; and enjoyed spending time with friends and family at the cabin on Whiteface Reservoir in Makinen, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother as well as her husband Donald on 5/24/1998. Terry is survived by her Daughter, Monica Vanstralen (Kevin) of Somerset, WI; Son, Matthew Bahl of Duluth, MN; 4 grand children and 3 great grand children, as well as 4 sisters, 3 brothers and many nieces, nephews, cousins and many many close friends. Service will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Cremation Society of Duluth at 4100 Grand Ave. in Duluth, MN. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by a short service beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will be at a later date in The Pas, Manitoba Canada.