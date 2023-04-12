Margaret Ruth Winberg, 92, of Duluth died Thursday, April 6th, peacefully at home.

Ruth enjoyed winters in Arizona, traveling around the world and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 yeas Clifford Winberg and her three infant daughters.

Ruth is survived by her daughters Bev (Greg) Schinn, Nancy (Ray) Goodreau, Sherry (Dale) Larson, Brenda Goodreau,

11 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held on April Monday 17th at 3:00 pm in the Cremation Society of Duluth 4100 Grand Ave.

The family will greet friends and family one hour before service.