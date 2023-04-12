99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Margaret Ruth Winberg

Published April 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM

Margaret Ruth Winberg, 92, of Duluth died Thursday, April 6th, peacefully at home.

Ruth enjoyed winters in Arizona, traveling around the world and spending time with  family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 yeas Clifford Winberg and her three infant daughters.

Ruth is survived by her daughters Bev (Greg) Schinn, Nancy (Ray) Goodreau, Sherry (Dale) Larson, Brenda Goodreau,

11 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held on April Monday 17th at 3:00 pm in the Cremation Society of Duluth 4100 Grand Ave.

The family will greet friends and family one hour before service.

