Margaret “Peggy” Lammi, 96, of Cloquet, passed away Wed., February 22, 2023.

She was born July 6, 1926 to Richard and Mary Shunn. Peggy grew up in Cloquet. After marrying Leo Lammi they moved to Smithville and raised their 4 children.

Peggy is survived by her children, Shari Inforzato, Kevin Lammi, Lori Tremble and Mike (Josie) Lammi; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family will be having a private celebration of life.