Margaret “Marree” (Olson) Seitz

age 84, of Duluth, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital on Sunday, July 9, 2023 after a year of health challenges.

Marree was born on January 15, 1939 in Cleveland, OH and spent her youth in Minneapolis. She graduated from Macalester College, where she met her husband Robert (Bob) Seitz. She spotted him in freshman English class and decided she’d really like to get to know him. They were married on January 5, 1962 and recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.

They spent the early years of their marriage in San Diego, CA but returned to Minnesota and settled in Duluth in 1965, where they raised their daughters and shared, among other things, a love of good food and good company and an abiding involvement in the Unitarian Universalist faith community. She was a thoughtful gift-giver, navigator, good sport about most everything and a sucker for travel literature.

Marree was very active in the Duluth chapter of the League of Women Voters and was the Scholarship Coordinator at the Duluth Community Foundation. These organizations benefited from her practical and forthright organization, her diplomacy and her resourcefulness. Marree was a connector. Her capacity to remain in touch across generations of family and friends and her ability to connect individuals and opportunities was remarkable. She was always the historian with a phenomenal memory. She will be missed by the many lifetime friends made in these organizations. She had a variety of hobbies that brought her joy: quilting, sewing, knitting, cross-stitch and cooking. She was an enthusiastic reader and solver of crossword puzzles.

Marree was preceded in death by her parents Reverend Carl and Mildred Olson of Minneapolis; brother, Charles Olson of Florida and her daughter, Carolyn Seitz of Duluth.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Seitz, of Duluth; daughter, Jeanne (Tim) Peterson of Lakeville; grandchildren, Wyatt Peterson and Mallory Peterson of Lakeville; brother-in-law, James Seitz of Duluth; her “other” daughter, Barbara Bushey of Esko.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 12 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth, 835 West College Street, Duluth 55811 at 2 pm. Memorials preferred to UUCD or to the Carolyn Joy Seitz Family Fund at the Duluth Community Foundation, 324 W. Superior St., #700, Duluth 55802.