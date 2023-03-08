Margaret L. Wallin

Margaret (Peggy) Louise Wallin passed away on March 4, 2023 due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease. She was the daughter of Glenn and Ida Woods born on November 5, 1932, in Fargo, North Dakota.

Peggy lived in Moorhead, MN for sixteen years-moving to Duluth in the middle of her junior year of high school. She often shared that she left being “a big fish in a little pond and ended up being a little fish in a big pond.” She graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1950 and in 1954 she graduated from UMD with a major in the teaching of physical education and a minor in health education.

While at UMD she was a cheerleader all four years, vice president of her junior class, president of the Barkers (pep club), and a member of the PEMMs Club (phy ed majors and minors). Following graduation from UMD, she became a teacher in Sioux Falls, SD.

Peggy met Dick on a blind date in 1950 and they were married on December 29, 1954. They spent one and one-half years in Bad Tolz, Germany while Dick was in the US Army. It was during this time in Germany that their oldest son was born in Munich. Three other children were born in Duluth.

When Peggy’s four children were in elementary school she began substitute teaching in the Duluth Schools. This sent her to many schools substituting in most all subject areas. She did the calling for substitute teachers for the entire school district for a few years before retirement.

In July of 1972 Peggy and Dick bought a cabin on Strand Lake near Cotton, MN. They turned it into a permanent home in 1990. All members of her family will agree that this decision provided much happiness for the Wallin family for forty-one years, and Peggy provided leadership for meals and recreation. For the last twenty-three years the property was owned by Peg and Dick and it served as their main residence.

In June of 2000 they bought a condo in Fort Myers, FL where they spent winter months for twenty years. Peggy became skilled in the playing of competitive bocce ball and was chosen to captain a women’s team which won a number of championships. Numerous friendships developed and Peggy was instrumental in arranging for the Wallins’ participation in various social events. During each of the twenty years a number of family members would visit Peg and Dick and enjoy the warmth of southern Florida.

Peggy was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Duluth for over 60 years. She is credited with giving birth to an annual Cookie Walk which was held for many years. She also initiated and oversaw the creation of the church’s blue Sampler Cook Book. The concept of a Cookie Walk with Peggy’s leadership was also held a few years at the Realife Cooperative of Duluth where Peg and Dick lived for ten years following the sale of the Strand Lake property. Peggy’s comfort with making cookies also identified her as the “Cookie Lady” at their country club in Fort Myers.

A special trait of Peggy’s was her interest in helping others. Whether it was a friend, relative, or an acquaintance Peggy would do what she could to be of assistance. She would prepare chicken wild rice soup and/or some special cookies for others who were ill or grieving, and also do whatever she could to be of help.

Peggy could often be heard sharing the following: “We have been so blessed with 68 years of marriage and four super neat children and their caring spouses: Rick Wallin (Merry), Terry Wallin (Patty), Karen Kirch (Kent), Sharyn Danielson (Larry), twelve grandchildren plus nine grandchildren-in-law, and seventeen great grandchildren with one on the way.”

Preceding Peg in death in addition to her parents are her brothers Harry, Keith, and Robert.

Peggy Wallin’s Memorial Service will be held on March 18, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Duluth, MN. Peggy requested that a soup luncheon be served after the service.

Peggy’s final arrangements are by the Minnesota Cremation Society and internment of her ashes will be at Park Hill Cemetary in Duluth. Memorials dedicated to Peggy Wallin’s life should be directed to First United Methodist Church, 230 East Skyline Parkway, Duluth, MN 55811