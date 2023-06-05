Margaret Ellen Johnson

Margaret Ellen (Pearson) Johnson, 102, died peacefully on May 30, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Chicago. Born on March 13, 1921, in Duluth, Minnesota, Margaret was the daughter of Arthur and Mabel Pearson of 12th Street. She graduated from Denfeld High School in 1939 and North Park College in Chicago in 1941. She worked at the Duluth school board until marrying Arnold Warren Johnson of Duluth in 1948.

The couple moved multiple times as Arnold served the US Army as a physician/psychiatrist for 35 years. Starting out in Houston and Minneapolis, Margaret moved home to Duluth with their first of four children in 1950 while Arnold served as a battalion surgeon in the Korean War. The family grew as they moved to Silver Spring Maryland, Fort Hood Texas, Aurora Colorado, Fort Knox Kentucky, San Rafael California (during this time Arnold served a year in Vietnam), Landstuhl Germany, Potomac Maryland, and in retirement, to Simsbury and Cromwell Connecticut, before Margaret moved to Chicago in 2020.

In every place Margaret immersed herself in family and community life. A person of Christian faith, she loved her heritage in the Evangelical Covenant Church and also attended Army chapel when living on base. She supported women’s groups and school-parent organizations. A hostess extraordinaire, she opened their home to many.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband Arnold, who died in 2005, her parents, two brothers and a sister-in-law Willard (Eileen) and Ray Pearson, Arnold’s sisters and their spouses Aileen (Kenneth) Bergquist and Alice (Stuart) Kortebein, her daughter-in-law Suzanne Johnson, and one great-granddaughter Violet.

She is survived by a sister-in-law Carrie Pearson of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, her four children: Peter (Tanida) Johnson of Catonsville, Maryland; Linda Holmlund of Loveland, CO; Nancy (Wallace) Ebner of Chicago, IL; Philip (Wendy) Johnson, of Boise, Idaho, and her Thai daughter Duongchan of Chiangmai, Thailand, thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Margaret will be buried with Arnold at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. A service will be held at that time.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Swim with Mike Foundation, www.swimwithmike.org or Alaska Christian College, www. alaskacc.edu

