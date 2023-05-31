Margaret E. Paulson, Duluth, MN passed away peacefully May 26, 2023 in Aftenro Home.

Margaret was born in Evansville, IN, on January 21, 1937 to Edward and Laura (Hoenert) Krietenstein of Wadesville, IN.

She graduated from Wadesville High School in 1954 and completed the Secretarial course at Lockyear’s Business College in May, 1955. Margaret began her working career with the Commonwealth Life Insurance Company in Evansville, IN and also worked about six months for Mead Johnson & Company before being united in marriage to Virgil L. Paulson from Duluth, Minnesota, at Zion (Lippe) United Church of Christ, Mt. Vernon, IN on September 4, 1960.

Virg and Marg made their home in Duluth, MN. She continued her secretarial career, working for Bankers Life of Iowa, Lincoln National Life, Branch Distributing Company, Peace UCC, and ended her career as an Administrative Assistant for St. Louis County at the Rainbow Senior Center in 1999.

After retirement, they relocated to Westminster, CO to share a home with their son and granddaughter, but returned to Duluth, MN in October 2008. They enjoyed many adventurous travels and motorhome trips with family and friends throughout the years.

Marg was a long-time member of Peace UCC, an active member of the Red Hat Groups in Colorado and Duluth and volunteered at Goodwill. She was a great cook and hostess, a kind-hearted, caring person with a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, her parents, her husband Virg, son Andrew, brother-in-law Robert Willemarck, sisters-in-law Lois Willermarck, June Reuille and niece, Diane (Willemarck) LaTour.

Marg is survived by her children, Lauretta (Bradley) Shrake and Virginia (Kelvin) Maki; grandchildren, Levi (Blaize) Shrake, Amanda (Logan) Kindall, and Keely Shrake; great-grandchildren, Nykki Shrake, Moxly Shrake and Jameson Kindall; brother-in-law John Reuille; as well as a niece, nephews, many cousins and friends including those at Woodland Gardens.

Visitation: 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm with Memorial Service to follow Monday, June 5, 2023 at Peace United Church of Christ, 1111 N 11th Ave E., Duluth, MN 55805. Inurnment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Memorials to Peace UCC will be appreciated.