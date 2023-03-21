Margaret Ann Marsen

Margaret Ann (Hoga) Marsen passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 14, 2023 at Ecumen Lakeshore in Duluth, MN.

Marge was born in Duluth to Julius and Oletha Hoga on July 28, 1942, and grew up in the city’s Central Hillside neighborhood, where she attended Sacred Heart Cathedral School and Stanbrook Hall. As a teen, she worked at Boyce Drug Store in Kenwood and loved spending time with friends, going to drive-in movies, and collecting rock & roll 45s - with Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard being among her favorites.

During the sixties, Marge enjoyed camping and fishing in northern Minnesota and Canada with family and friends. She was always first and foremost a homemaker, but also applied her artistic skills by hand-colorizing black and white portraits for Peterson Photography and conducted hundreds of telephone and door-to-door surveys as a free-lance worker for J.D. Power.

In 1973, she became manager of the Bresler’s 33 Flavors ice cream shop at Miller Hill Mall and later, among other things, became a beauty consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics.

In 1980 Marge was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, a disease she battled courageously for over 40 years. While MS would take its toll on her physically, Marge’s fighting spirit, sense of humor and faith in God remained steadfast. She was active in several Bible study groups.

As co-facilitator of the Duluth MS support group, she worked tirelessly to help others afflicted with MS and spread peace and comfort to those in need during her years as a volunteer at St. Mary’s hospice unit.

Marge loved music and was quite talented. She could play multiple instruments, including the harmonica, flute, saxophone and piano. In the summer months, she loved selling at flea markets with her friend, Connie Hansen. Marge was well-loved by scores of friends and associates in the community and her family will always cherish their memories of her selfless care, friendly smile and mischievous sense of humor.

Marge is preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Oletha, her beloved brother Donald “Pat” Hoga, and her special friend Dorothy Kray. She is survived by her devoted husband John, her sons Don (Diane) Sundquist, Patrick Marsen and Ben (Annie Bracey) Marsen, as well as her four grandchildren; Monica, Wylie, Oscar and Charlie.

The family wishes to thank Gina, Gretchen and the wonderful staff at Ecumen Lakeshore for the loving and compassionate care she received over the years.

A memorial service is scheduled for 10AM on Wednesday, March 29th at the Ecumen Lakeshore chapel, located at 4002 London Rd.