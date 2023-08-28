Malcolm Lewis McCutcheon

Malcolm Mccutcheon M.D. 88, died at home on August 15, 2023 from cancer.

He is survived by family members; Ruth, his wife, her children Kirsten (Seth Boffeli), and Ben Setterlund (Jenna Hovland) and grandchildren Finn and Ashe Boffeli and Hans and Hanna Hovland; Malcolm’s sons Rodney and Burr Mccutcheon (Claire Arakaki), and grandchildren Luke and Lexi (Hottle) and Cindy Mccutcheon and sister, Bonnie Graham.

“Mac” always said he loved his life, his family, friends and his work.

After retirement from the University of Minnesota, Duluth, he found his passion in the outdoors, hunting and fishing as well as cooking. As a self described introvert, he was a life long seeker and quiet observer. His reading, curiosity and taking classes always provided for good deeper discussions if asked.

A Celebration of Life/Memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Essentia Health Hospice or Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth.