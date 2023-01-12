Majel Eleanore Folen, 90, of Duluth passed away January 9, 2023. She was born on February 8, 1932 in Minneapolis to Reverend K. L. Bjorklund and Virginia Bjorklund Bowerman.

She attended Hermantown Elementary and graduated from Denfeld High School in 1950. She then graduated from Duluth Business University.

Majel was active in First Covenant Church, Duluth, and held many positions.

Through the years she was also active in PTA, Cub Scouts, Little Baseball and the Duluth Heights Community Club. She was employed as a Secretary /Bookkeeper for several Duluth businesses until her retirement at age 77, with her last position working 26 years for L & R King Insurance Agency.

Majel’s greatest strength was in quickly building friendships, and those often lasted a lifetime.

Majel was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford L. Folen; and brother, David (Sharon) Bjorklund of Carlton, MN.

Majel is survived by her sons, Wade, Dale (Susan) and Karl (Holly); grandchildren, Brandon, Blake, Brittney, Rebecca, Samantha R., Randee, Samantha M., Ben, Rita, Kirk, Miranda, and Hudson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation to be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 14th at First Covenant Church, 2101 W 2nd St, Duluth, with Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery with her husband. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Viewcrest Nursing Home or First Covenant Church, Duluth.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com