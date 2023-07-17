Madelene Myrtle Johnson of Duluth, Minnesota passed away July 15, 2023, at the age of 105 years, 6 months, and 22 days. Madeline was born on December 23, 1917, in Chisholm Minnesota to John and Elda Strom. She graduated from Chisholm High School in 1935. After High School she worked for the Chisholm school district for several years. In October 1942, Madelene married Jack Maline. In 1944, Jack was killed at the Normandy Invasion. She then worked at Oliver Mining until her July 1947 marriage to Wallace Johnson. After marriage she worked for East Central Electric in Braham, Minnesota. They moved to Elk River in 1951. They adopted two children: Marcia Beth in 1952 and Bradley Dwight in 1956. Wally and Madelene helped start the Elk River Baptist Church where they were involved in many aspects of ministry. They retired to Braham in 1978. They joined Stanchfield Baptist Church where Madelene served as deaconess and church secretary. Wally and Madelene were members of Gideon’s International. After retirement they spent their winters in Florida.

Madelene is preceded in death by her husbands, parents, and siblings. She is survived by daughter Marcie (Ron) Hanson, son Brad (Melinda) Johnson, Granddaughter Alyssa (Scott) Carlson and four Great Grandchildren, Owen, Miya, Mason, Wyatt, and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, Madelene would like memorials to be given to Gideon’s International and Child Evangelism Fellowship of MN.

A big thank you goes out to all the wonderful staff at Spirit Valley Assisted Living and Essentia Hospice for their loving care.

The funeral will be July 21, at Bethany Community Church in Duluth at 1:00. The visitation will be at 12:00 noon. Interment will be July 21, at Stanchfield Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota