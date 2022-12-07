Mabel Frances Westring (Berntsen), age 101, of Duluth MN passed away peacefully on December 4, 2022.

Mabel was born in Duluth, MN December 18, 1920, to Thomas and Martha Berntsen.

She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church for decades. She was a determined, spirited extraordinary woman who lived an ordinary life with love. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; six brothers; and three sisters.

Mabel is survived by one daughter, Connie; Two grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother; one sister; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 11 a.m. with Funeral Service at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the First Memorial Funeral Chapel, 4100 Grand Ave, in Duluth.

Thank you to Primrose and St Croix Hospice for their care. Memorials to American Cancer Society, Holy Cross Lutheran Church or donor choice.