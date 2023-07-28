Lynn Marie Pietrowski, 69, of Murrysville, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Montefiore Hospital Pittsburgh. She was born July 22, 1954, in Virginia, Minnesota, daughter of Laurie and Betty Ann (Crane) Laakso. Lynn had several birds in her “aviary” over the years, as well as her “lap” dogs Grady and Jagr. Lynn was a 5-year member of AA and had many friends there. She always enjoyed time at Lake Vermilion, Minnesota, many ski trips and motorcycle trips. In addition to her parents, Lynn is survived by her husband of 26 years, Harold A. “Harry” Pietrowski; her daughter, Courtnie “Cori” Johnson; three stepchildren, Todd (Tina) Pietrowski, Jodie Pietrowski, Julie Pietrowski; seven step grandchildren, Lucas, Andrew, Sarah, Summer, Kearsha, Anthony, Kevin; and one great step grandchild. She is also survived by a sister, Lani Laakso; a brother, Lee (Lisa) Laakso; a brother-in-law, Walt (Geri) Pietrowski; sister-in-law, Marlene Diver; and six nieces and nephews, Cody, Abby, Eric, Rob, Darryl, and Arica, and many other nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA by visiting www.aspca.org. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Hart Funeral Home, Inc., Murrysville. For online condolences, please visit www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com