Lynda Lee Peterson Hill, age 78, of Duluth, passed away peacefully Friday, March 17 in St Luke’s Hospice surrounded by her family after a three year battle with cancer.

She was born on September 29, 1944 in Duluth to Edward and Angela Peterson. She graduated from Stanbrook Hall in 1962 and attended Beaumont Beauty School.

Lynda married David Hill in Beaverton, Oregon on January 30, 1964 and together they had five children. She retired from Chester Park Elementary after 26 years as the school’s lunch lady. She was a dedicated primary caretaker to her husband for 13 years. Lynda enjoyed bowling, bingo, cribbage and word puzzles, but of all the things in her life, Lynda’s greatest joy was her children, grand-children, great grand-children, and grand-doggies.

Lynda is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her children, Dana (Kevin) Noreen, Dena (Scott) Cyr, David (Virginia) Hill, Darren Hill, and Darcy Jones; grandchildren, Amanda (Brian) Moores, Benn (Katie) Noreen, Meredith Noreen (Nathan Birno), Dylan Cyr (Meagan O’Connor), Jennifer (Joe) Juliano, Cassandra (Mike) Parker, Justin (Jenny) Cyr, Tyler Jones, and Matt Jones; five great-grandchildren, Luke Moores, Teddy Moores, Noah Noreen, Blake Noreen, and Evelyn Parker; a special friend, Judy Marko; and many other family members and friends.

Our family is deeply grateful to Dr Jesus Vera Aguilera, Essentia Oncology and St Luke’s Hospice team for their care and compassion.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Friday, March 24 at 3:30pm with visitation one hour prior at Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St, Duluth.

A private family interment at Calvary Cemetery will take place at a later date.