Lynda L. Stern passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2023 at University of Colorado Hospital after battling with Kidney disease. Lynda was born in 1946 in Duluth, MN. The first of three children. She was a special joy to her family. During her formative years Lynda attended Fairmont grade school, West Jr. School and Denfeld High School. Graduating from the Duluth School of Beauty Culture. She spent many years as a hairdresser in the Duluth area. Lynda loved music and embraced all it’s forms from big band era to new age Native American. She was a loving, giving, caring person with a good sense of humor who accepted things as they were always trying to make the best of everything. She saw challenges as a sign to slow down and take a breath. Moving to Denver Co. in 1984 to give her family more opportunities than they had in Duluth. Life was good. Proceeded in death by her mother Bette Stern, her father Gordon Stern and her brother Kenneth Stern. Survived by her sons Jason Stern and Dylan Tauzell and a grandson of Denver Co. A sister Jan Stern (Tim Kiehl), a nephew and a niece. Three grand daughters, a grandson and a great grandson, all of Duluth/Superior. She will be put to rest at Park Hill Cemetery in Duluth.