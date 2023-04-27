Lyle V. Staubs

On April 12, 2023, lifelong Duluth, MN, resident Lyle Verne Staubs, age 72, (also known by many as “Uncle Charlie”) went to his Heavenly home with family by his side.

Lyle was born December 20, 1950, to William K Staubs, Sr., and Phyllis R Ely Staubs. He lived his life being a gentle, kind soul, and was a lifelong member of Peace United Church of Christ.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, big brother, William, Jr., and niece Dinel (Staubs) Koski.

He is survived by 3 nephews, Brian (Jill) Hood, William lll (Kari) Staubs, and Kenneth MacMillan, Sister Peggy Staubs MacMillan, sister-in-law Sandi Staubs, grandnieces Kaydi Staubs and Delanie Lowney, grandnephews David Lowney, and Andrew, Jacob and Lucas Koski.

We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the many people who helped Lyle throughout his journey in life, especially Nephew Brian, and Niece Dinel who were there for Lyle for all his daily needs as his loving guardian’s. Nephew Billy (his fishing buddy), who nursed him through his final days with loving, expert, nursing care and comfort. Nephew Ken who enjoyed spending many entertaining years with Lyle and Dr. Keith Peterson, Essentia Hospice, the staff of Noumenon, and Carlson Houses, (especially Desi and Nicole) for their loving care, and the loving people Lyle worked with at UDAC and Goodwill.

Lyle enjoyed movies, fishing, and bowling with his brother Bill for over 25 years.

In honor of Lyle, please enjoy watching an episode of “Wheel of Fortune”, as he loved his “words”. We’re sure he will be smiling with you from Heaven.

Visitation will be held on Saturday May 6, 2023 from 10AM until the 11AM Funeral Service in Williams-Lobermeier-Boettcher Funeral Home. 3208 W. 3rd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-624-1059. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery.