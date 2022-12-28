Luverne Ruberg

Luverne Russell Ruberg, 92, of Cloquet passed away on Dec. 26, 2022. Vern was born Aug. 11, 1930 to Edward and Verna Ruberg of Two Harbors.

He married his beloved wife Joanne (Cooke) in 1952 and they enjoyed over 70 loving and adventurous years together. Vern loved to travel and held many jobs in his lifetime. He was a member of the North Shore Baptist Church. Vern had a fabulous sense of humor and loved to share stories of their adventures.

Vern is survived by; wife Joanne; sons Brian (Juliet), Brad, Doug (Christine), daughters Susan Anderson, Sheryl (Keith) Holappa, Rhonda (Kevin) Tomlinson, and Brenda (Pat) McKee; 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

A private family celebration of life will be set at a later date in Silver Creek, MN.