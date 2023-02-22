Lucille “Ceal” A. Riley, 69 of Saginaw, MN passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 17th in her home. Ceal was born Feb. 28th, 1953, in Brigham City, UT to John and Elizabeth Stoneman. The family moved to a farm in Munger when she was a young child. Ceal graduated from Proctor High School in 1971, went on to earn a BA from Winona State and then attended St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Duluth to become a registered nurse, graduating with Honors. She worked as a RN at both St. Luke’s and St. Mary’s hospitals in Duluth where she was known as “Lucy” to her co-workers. In college, she met and fell in love with Tim Riley and they were married on Dec. 7th, 1974 at St. Raphael’s Church in Pike Lake. Ceal was a member of the former St. Phillips in Saginaw and is a current member of St. Raphael’s. She was a very enthusiastic and active member in 4-H, attending camp at Lake Esquagama both as a child and as an adult with her sisters and close friends. She enjoyed spending time sewing, cross stitching and other crafts, gardening, reading, fishing, visiting state parks but most of all, spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Stoneman and her siblings, Dorothy and Tom.

Ceal is survived by her husband, Timothy; daughters, Michelle (Mick Dodds) Riley and Sarah (Ben) Kamilewicz and their son, Tim; siblings, Mary (Jay) Sprague, Bill (Sandy) Stoneman, Jean Stoneman, Bob Stoneman, Becky (Brian) Zapp and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She will be greatly missed by all.

Visitation will be on Monday, Feb. 27th from 5-7pm at the Dougherty Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Tuesday Feb. 28th, at St. Raphael’s Church from 10am to the 11am Mass of Christian Burial followed by a luncheon. A private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Duluth. Memorials may be directed to: The American Diabetes Association or The American Heart Association. Please sign the online register book at, www.dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St., Duluth, MN, (218) 727-3555.