Lu Anne (Ronning) Hooper, 69, of Owen, WI, died Tuesday, July 11th, after a decade long battle with dementia. Lu Anne was born December 29th, 1953 in Duluth, MN. She grew up in Canosia Township and graduated from Hermantown High School. A caregiver at heart, she raised her three children, then returned to school at the Lake Superior Community College to study and become a Licensed Practical Nurse.

Lu Anne had a lifelong love of reading, chocolate, and caring for any dog, cat, or small child that crossed her path. Her ability to find simple joy in the everyday will be missed.

Lu Anne is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ada Ronning (Sundquist); husband, Dwayne Hooper; and siblings; Jack Ronning, Jean Ronning, Judy Lind, Susan Lauseng, and Vicky Ronning; and former spouse, James Mistkowski.

She is survived by her children, Timothy Mistkowski of Washington, Jamie Russell (Dave) of Roseville, MN, and Lisa Mistkowski of Superior, WI; siblings, Jean Brown (Duluth), and Jim Ronning (Duluth); grandchildren, Andrea Mistkowski and Callum Russell; and three great-grandchildren.

A special thank you to the exceptional staff at Clark County Living and Rehabilitation Center and St. Croix Hospice for the phenomenal care and compassion they provided each and every day.

A gathering of friends and family and a sharing of memories will be on August 26th, 10am - 2pm, at Harrison Community Center, 3002 W. 3rd St, Duluth. Lunch will be provided.