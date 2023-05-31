Lowell Cobb

Lowell Everett Cobb, 80, long time Duluth, MN resident, left this life and was reunited with his wife and family Friday, May 26, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, with his loving family by his side.

He was born the son of Warren and Doris (Brown) Cobb on May 31, 1942 in Virginia, MN. On December 23, 1981 he married Arlene (Grew) Sorenson, and they celebrated 30 years together before her passing.

Lowell was a member of the Air National Guard, Masons, and the “greatest guy in the world” club. He was employed by Applied Industrial Technologies, last serving as manager and after retirement he enjoyed delivering cars for dealerships. His love of humanity showed in the number of organizations he volunteered with over the years. He enjoyed playing music on the garbage can and spending time with family and friends at Lake Vermilion and in the Brimson woods. Lowell enjoyed riding his side by side, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, boating and cutting firewood. After activities you could find him sitting by the campfire with a Petri in hand.

Lowell was a family man and a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed by his sons, Spencer Cobb, Wisconsin, and Darrin (Kim) Cobb, Nevada, bonus daughter LuAnne (Tony) Miltakis, Duluth; brother Scott (Janice) Cobb, Hermantown; grandchildren, Brian Miltakis, Amber (Nick) Barnes, Lisa (Joshua) Seifert, Jacob Paulson, Jenna Sorenson, Morgan Sorenson, Connor Sorenson, Daniel Sorenson, Steven Sorenson, John Sorenson, Jordon Graham, Matt Perondi, Nick Perondi, and Brandon Cobb; several great-grandchildren and several wonderful sister and brother-in-laws.

Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, wife Arlene Cobb, brothers Phil and Brian Cobb, and granddaughter Janna Cobb.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St Luke’s hospital for all of their wonderful care.

A casual Celebration of Life for Lowell will be held Friday, June 9 at the Shriners AAD temple, 5152 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN at 1:00 pm. Lunch will be provided. In lieu of flowers the family hopes you can attend his celebration to share stories of time spent together with this wonderful man.

